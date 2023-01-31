Cochrane keen to make up for Rangers rout

Alex Cochrane insists Hearts are ready to prove they’ve come a long way since their 4-0 home hammering by Rangers four months ago.

Robbie Neilson’s side were hampered by injuries to key men and the demands of competing in the Europa Conference League group stage when they were thrashed by Rangers in October.

But Hearts are now 10 games unbeaten - since a 1-0 defeat in Govan - as they prepare to host the Ibrox men on Wednesday.

"We've definitely progressed (since Rangers' last visit to Tynecastle)," said defender Cochrane.

"That wasn't a good day for us but I think since then we've put it right through the season.

"You could see when we went to Ibrox a couple of months ago that the game was a lot closer. On another day we could have created a few more chances.

"But this time we're going in with confidence, which is always important.

"We know it's going to be tough because they're a very good team but we know we're a good team as well. We've got a quality squad and there's more to come from us this season.

"I think this is the strongest we've been since I've been here. I've seen the progression of the squad and it's definitely good."