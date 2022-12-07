🎧 Your latest Albion Unlimited podcast
- Published
It's a packed Albion Unlimited podcast this week.
Johnny Cantor visits Dogma’s pop-up Albion exhibition, also ex-Sussex cricketer and North Stand season ticket holder Matt Machan tells the podcast what it’s like to be a Seagulls fan at the moment.
Skip twitter post
🤔 Estupinan, Mitoma & Trossard. What’s the best combination on the left side for #bhafc for the rest of the season ? Just one topic under discussion in Albion Unlimited with @johnnycantor_ & Warren Aspinall.— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) December 7, 2022
📲 Full podcast 👉 https://t.co/0sdTUIhQLX pic.twitter.com/XvNNWTav9O
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post