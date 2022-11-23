John Aldridge has paid tribute to David Johnson, who has died aged 71.

The former England striker was the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Anfield.

Aldridge told BBC Radio Merseyside: "﻿He will leave a hole deep within us. You met him and he is a great character who played for both the red side and the blue side even though he is a massive Liverpool fan.

"﻿He is such a great character and lovely bloke. My phone hasn't stopped all morning that is how well he is endeared.

"﻿He is going to be really deeply missed."

L﻿iverpool paid respects as a club and said the £200,000 paid for Johnson when he joined the club from Ipswich would "prove to be a club-record fee very well spent".

The club said: "He returned to Everton in August 1982 having left an indelible mark during one of the most successful eras in Reds history that included four league titles, three European Cups, two League Cups and a Uefa Super Cup.

"Beyond the goals and the medals, David departed with a cherished place in supporters’ hearts and memories."