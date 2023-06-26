John Fleck and Ben Osborn have signed new one-year deals with Sheffield United.

Both players were set to be out of contract at the end of this month.

Fleck, 31, has made 274 appearances since joining the Blades from Coventry in 2016, while Osborn, 28, has played 108 times having signed from Nottingham Forest four years ago.

"I'm delighted that these two will be with us for next season's journey," said manager Paul Heckingbottom. "It is important to have players who know about the Premier League.

"Both understand the culture of the club and their experience, professionalism and energy will benefit the group."