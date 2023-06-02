Kyogo Furuhashi has won awards as this season's the top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership and overall across the Scottish Professional Football League's four divisions.

The Celtic striker has scored 27 league goals in 36 league games this season and has helped his club win back-to-back league titles.

The 28-year-old has scored six goals in the other two domestic competitions, including both the goals in his side's 2-1 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

Kyogo is battling fitness to ensure he can wrap up another trophy and the third for his club this season when Celtic face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday at Hampden.