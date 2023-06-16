BBC Radio London reporter Phil Parry, speaking to The Far Post podcast about the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham manager: "He comes with a very good reputation, he's won things, and comes with a reputation for football. But the type of football they talk about him playing with Celtic, he won't be able to do that with this current squad at Spurs. They'll just concede too many goals.

"He is going to need to have a look at that squad and you just wonder how backed is he going to be and how many transfer windows will he get? The cynics will say if Spurs are seventh or eighth at Christmas and out of the League Cup, what sort of pressure will be felt? Because that's football and that's the cynicism that will emerge.

"But if we talk positively, he is going to bring a different style of football to the past three head coaches.

"He is going to need to have some tweaks with that squad. What is the expectation? If the expectation is to deliver top-four football immediately, that's going to be tough. If he gets a couple of seasons to deliver that, and if there's a sense of reality about what it's going to take, I think it's potentially a very interesting decision to bring him in.

"He's certainly different in many respects and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out."

