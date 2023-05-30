Victor Osimhen has become the envy of Europe's top clubs with his blockbuster performances for Napoli.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid are just some of the teams linked with the striker recently, making Osimhen a regular in the BBC Sport gossip column.

He is Serie A's top scorer this season, with 23 goals in 30 games powering Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 22-year-old idolised Chelsea striker Didier Drogba growing up and rejected Arsenal in 2016 when he signed his first professional contract with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Italian football expert James Horncastle said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Osimhen would cost more than £90m, and "probably closer to" £130m.

The striker made headlines in March when he said: "I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day."

