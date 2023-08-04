County 'have to combat' possession-hungry Celtic - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is expecting a "tough" start to the season away at Celtic on Saturday, but is looking forward to going up against "good friend" Brendan Rodgers.

"Obviously a tough game against the champions," Mackay said, speaking on County's social media channels. "No harder a start to the competition than that.

"It will be good to see Brendan - he's a good friend and a top manager. I expect a [Celtic] team who will press us, try to score goals, and will want a lot of the ball. There won't be too much of a difference [to last season], but there will be slight tweaks I would imagine.

"He's probably not got the full squad he would like, but they'll try to keep the ball, and that's what we have to try to combat."