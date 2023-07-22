Leeds United have confirmed the departure of Adam Forshaw from the club.

The midfielder was released when his contract expired last month, but he was invited back for pre-season training.

The midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and made 91 appearances in all competitions. He was part of the last promotion-winning team under Marcelo Bielsa, although he missed much of the campaign with a hip injury.

Following knee, hip and ankle problems, Forshaw returned to the side last season and made 14 appearances towards the end of the campaign.

After announcing his exit, a club statement said: "Not only has Adam been an important player over the years, but he has also been a leader behind the scenes, who has always gone above and beyond for the club and community.

"Everyone at Leeds United wishes Adam, Yasmin, Luca and Rheo all the best for the future, they will always be welcome at Elland Road."