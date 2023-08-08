We asked where you think Manchester United will end up finishing this season.

Here are your thoughts:

Colin: I think United will run City and Arsenal close this season. If Casemiro, Martinez and Varane stay injury-free, we have a strong defence. We'll be toughened by Onana's passing, Mount's engine, and a penetrative attack that will mature fast. We will be a better watch with more strength and dynamism.

Patrick: Another top-four finish, hopefully, but no challenge for the title. The gap between the top eight clubs will shrink and the whole campaign will be even more competitive than last year. Mainoo is exciting and hopefully he will get game-time in moments and matches that matter. The most natural winger we have is Pellistri - please give him a chance.

Bob: It's going to take a special team to topple Manchester City. As a lifelong fan of United, I'm under no illusion that we are nowhere near there but the building process is starting and, arguably, in a few years we can go on a glory run once again.

Andy: I cannot see United finishing higher than third. They simply don't have the tools for the job. We have too many weak links and overpaid average players. Maguire is a liability and makes mistake after mistake. Antony isn't good enough either, he runs around aimlessly and is too selfish. How many of our players would start for City? The answer, I'm afraid, is none.

