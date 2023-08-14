Leicester City remain unbeaten in all competitions this season after another win against Huddersfield.

Former Foxes assistant manager Michael Appleton has been praising new manager Enzo Maresca on the When You're Smiling podcast: "They've shown the grit and determination that you need to win games at this level. They were nowhere near their best, not even close to it, but to take points and win games when that's happening, it's a credit to Enzo and his players.

"All I would say to those who are getting frustrated with the new style is to just stick with it and let it develop. The reality is, we'll know over 15 to 20 games whether he's getting it right or wrong. What I will say is, they're not the only team in this division that are playing like this. There's five or six teams that are playing a very similar style."

On his main concern from the 1-0 win against Huddersfield: "Definitely on the turnover. It's about getting that balance right between when they've got good possession in the opposition's half because, when that ball turns over, they still look a little bit open. Against the better teams they might get punished, so I think that's one of the things that Enzo will probably look at.

"But you have to go through games like this, and these periods which are a little bit more difficult, to get better at it. If they had gone through the last two games really easily, it would've given them a false sense of security."

