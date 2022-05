Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Mikel Arteta's starting XI?

The Gunners are guaranteed a place in the Europa League next season but with just four games remaining, the quest for a top-four finish continues.

Leeds are struggling, so should the boss rest some of his players ready for the all-important north London derby next Thursday?

It's time to pick your Arsenal line-up to face Leeds