Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport: "Disappointed. I felt there was an opportunity tonight for us to get something out of it but to be fair they won fair and square.

"Second half I felt we saw much more the team I wanted to see out there, much more aggressive on the ball. We had a bit of momentum but then gave away a poor penalty. At 2-0 we lost a bit of momentum and then made a mistake on the set piece for the third and those goals were definitely avoidable.

"The learning today is that we should have been more brave. We should have handled the balls behind us better. If we had played to our highest defensive standards we wouldn't have lost.

"We have never thought about any safe points, we just think about the net training and then the next match."