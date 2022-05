New Hibs manager Lee Johnson is eyeing a move for former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady, who is out of contract at Sunderland where the pair worked together. (Sun), external

Former Hibs managers Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney are Dundee's top two targets as the club close in on appointing a new manager after Mark McGhee was unable to stave off relegation from the Premiership. (Courier, print edition)