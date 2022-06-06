Transfer news: Reds reject Bayern's opening Mane bid
Liverpool have rejected an opening £25m bid from Bayern Munich for forward Sadio Mane. (Times - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, 36-year-old midfielder James Milner has agreed a new one-year contract at Anfield. (Athletic - subscription required), external
The Reds have ended their interest in Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Barca have told Mohamed Salah he can join them on a free transfer once his Liverpool contract expires next summer. (Mirror), external