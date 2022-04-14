Your thoughts after Benfica win

It was a 3-3 draw on the night but job done overall as Liverpool overcame Benfica to reach the last four of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a third European semi-final in the past five seasons, but can they go on to win the competition for a seventh time?

Villarreal stand in your way of reaching the final in Paris, where you would meet either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

So how do you rate your chances? Are the three goals conceded last night a worry? Have your say here