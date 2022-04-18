An opportunity missed for Spurs against Brighton's road warriors

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Tottenham did not look anything like the side that came into the game on a run of four consecutive wins - which had started with a 2-0 victory at Brighton - during which they had scored 14 goals and conceded just two.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were shackled effectively by Albion, with the South Korean not managing a shot on target until nearly an hour in - an effort that was comfortably blocked.

They were slow out of the blocks and, while more fired up after the break - presumably after manager Antonio Conte had aired his views to the team at half-time - they lacked the kind of sharpness required to unlock the Brighton defence.

It was an opportunity missed for Spurs, as rivals Arsenal lost at Southampton later on Saturday, while Manchester United moved above the Gunners with a win over Norwich and now sit just three points behind in fifth.

Brighton's two wins in north London in a week will have banished memories of a worrying slide down the table caused by six straight defeats through February and March.

Leandro Trossard had put Albion on the way to a memorable win at Emirates Stadium seven days earlier, and the 27-year-old's sixth goal of the season ensured his side will also have their best haul of away points in the Premier League.

They have earned 25 of their 40 points so far on the road, and they pulled together impressively to execute boss Graham Potter's plan to frustrate and ultimately deny Spurs.