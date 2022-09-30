A﻿rsenal are thought to be interested in signing Pyramids and Egypt winger Ibrahim Adel with Liverpool, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest also on the 21-year-old's trail. (90min), external

Juventus face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona for the signature of Spain forward Marco Asensio after the 26-year-old declined a contract extension with Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

