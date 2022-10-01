Hearts 0-4 Rangers: Analysis

M﻿artin Watt, BBC Scotland

Hearts hadn't done a lot wrong but still found themselves with an early two-goal deficit.

They got at Rangers in the early stages, fizzing in deliveries from dangerous areas, but struggled to test Allan McGregor. Stephen Humphrys' effort smothered by the Rangers keeper proved the hosts' only effort on target.

Robbie Neilson's makeshift backline, with Craig Halkett still a huge absence, was cruelly exposed and Cammy Devlin badly let his side down with the senseless red card.