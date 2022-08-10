Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth confounded everyone’s predictions by beating Aston Villa on the opening weekend of Premier League games, but any newfound optimism will get a reality check from their next run of fixtures: Manchester City (away), Arsenal (home) and Liverpool (home).

Indeed, City are the one side who Bournemouth never laid a glove on during their previous five-year Premier League stint.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham were all beaten at least once – and Chelsea several times – with thrilling draws against each of those sides, but the Cherries’ top-flight record against City reads played 10, lost 10. They have never beaten City in a competitive game.

The nearest Bournemouth came to taking a top-flight point off City was in August 2017, when Charlie Daniels’ goal of the season contender put the Cherries ahead, but City won 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Raheem Sterling – who, already on a booking, ran to the away fans to celebrate and was shown a second yellow card for his celebration by ref Mike Dean.

Another red card against Bournemouth that passed into City mythology was Kevin Horlock’s dismissal at Dean Court in Division Two in 1999, which manager Joe Royle said was for "walking towards the referee in an aggressive manner".

However, the Blue Moon Podcast busted that myth in 2016 when they tracked down referee Brian Coddington, who confirmed Horlock was sent off for "a tirade of foul and abusive language towards me".