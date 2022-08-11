Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external

United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external

Chelsea are waiting on a decision from De Jong, who would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge rather than join Manchester United. (Times - subscription required), external

United target Cody Gakpo says he is more likely to remain at PSV Eindhoven should the club qualify for the Champions League. The 23-year-old Dutch midfielder and his side face Rangers over two legs for a place in this season's competition later this month. (Manchester Evening News), external

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher travelled to watch Watford's 24-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr against West Brom on Tuesday. (Mail, external)

Former United striker Javier Hernandez, 34, says he would return to the club for free to help ease their forward shortage. The Mexican currently plays for LA Galaxy. (Sun), external

Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic's 26-year-old Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. (90min), external

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, 34, has rejected offers to join MLS teams as the Spanish free agent continues to search for a new club. (Marca, via Sun), external

