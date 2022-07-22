Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has spoken of his delight at Chris Richards' impending arrival at the club.

The USA star is set to sign a long-term contract at Selhurst Park after deciding to leave Bayern Munich.

"He will give us different options at the back and competitiveness between players," said Vieira.

"I am really pleased that an important player like that comes to Palace.

"We show that we can attract players. A number of teams wanted him and he decided to come to us - that is a really strong statement."

He did, however, express frustration that he was missing so many players on their tour, a reference to Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate staying behind in London to "catch up".

"We had to leave some important players behind," he said. "It was not the perfect scenario, not the best preparation.

"We have a lot of things to improve. Compared to some of the teams we are a bit behind tactically."