Callum Hudson-Odoi says Raheem Sterling is a player he looks up to and says Chelsea's new arrival has already made a big impact in the dressing room.

Sterling made his Chelsea debut as a second-half substitute in the pre-season defeat by Charlotte FC, scoring in the penalty shootout.

Hudson-Odoi said: "Raheem has had a big influence in the dressing room already.

"We knew what sort of player he was anyway, he’s a top, top player and that’s highlighted with what he’s done in his career for club and country.

"For myself, it’s good to look up to someone like him and see if I can replicate his numbers in terms of goals and assists and the way he dribbles and things like that.

"It’s definitely good to have someone like him in the squad. He’s a great personality in the changing room and he’s someone who wants to help the team, win more trophies and be the best he can be for Chelsea."