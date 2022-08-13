Analysis: Wolves 0-0 Fulham

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

What do Wolves have to do to collect all three points in a Premier League game?

You have to travel back to 2 April to find the last time Bruno Lage's side celebrated a top-flight victory.

In scorching conditions at Molineux, it felt like this could be the day Wolves' fortunes might change as Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan had early chances to score, but were denied by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

However, as the clock ticked down and more efforts on goal were squandered - Morgan Gibson-White's skied chance arguably the best of the lot - it left the home fans questioning again how Lage can bolster Wolves' attacking prowess.

Forward Goncalo Guedes, a £27.5m signing from Valencia, was introduced as a substitute in the second half but for now, the way for Lage to solve the winning conundrum may have to lie elsewhere.