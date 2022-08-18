Brendan Rodgers says "it was clear" there were going to be challenges this summer in bringing players in due to Leicester's financial situation.

The Foxes boss - who has signed only goalkeeper Alex Smithies in this transfer window - says the issue was communicated to him in February.

“The communication has always been very good between myself and the board," said Rodgers.

"When I spoke [to them] in February, it was clear we wanted to improve the squad. But towards the end of the season, it was clear there were going to be issues around that.

"When I came back for pre-season, it was clear then that it would be a challenge for us.

"Back then, I did not envisage we would be in the position we’re in."

Asked whether he finds the situation frustrating, he said: "Every manager wants to strengthen.

"My experience tells me you have to concentrate on what you have, a wonderful group that want to get better.

"If we get some luck with no injuries, then we can still have a really good season."

Despite there being little transfer news for the club, there's been plenty of speculation on potential sales, including Wesley Fofana, who's heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Rodgers says he expects the defender to stay at the club because "he's not for sale," but said the rumours are "a challenge" and disruptive.

He added: "It’s a challenge for any player when the window is open and there is lots of noise, especially for a young player.

"That’s why we’re here, to help him and educate him and let him deal with all of these rumours."