Livingston manager Davie Martindale insists striker Joel Nouble will not be sold in the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old, under contract until the summer of 2023 - with the club having the option of a further year, has started the season impressively, with goals against Rangers and Hibernian.

"I can guarantee you Joel Nouble will still be here at the end of the window," said Martindale. "I’ve had some bits and bobs of interest but nothing significant that’s going to change my mind about this window.

"I believe I would do what’s right for the player and the club but I genuinely feel Joel needs a good year at this football club. If I can get him into double figures, it probably puts another £1m on his value – that’s the objective.

"Joel’s scored a couple of goals and he’s been brilliant in the last three games but if we can keep that level of consistency, we can get him up to 12-15 goals a season. If we do that, then we’ve got a top Scottish Premiership striker. That benefits everybody, Joel Nouble and Livingston Football Club."