Gerrard on West Ham, consistency and defensive cover
- Published
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before the home fixture with West Ham on Sunday.
Here is what the Villa boss has had to say:
Gerrard says he believes Villa will find "consistency" and that he had learned since taking charge that achieving it "takes time and it’s a process".
On form he said: “If you can string a number of wins together, the picture changes. I’m confident we can move up this table, for sure.”
The loss of Diego Carlos is a "huge setback" and the club will "continue to work and analyse" as to whether any player can be recruited to help defensively.
On deciding whether or not to sign a defender, Gerrard added: "Until that happens, we work with what we’ve got to try and improve every single day. Hopefully by doing that, putting in the minutes in and coaching on the training ground, the mistakes or goals that we’re conceding will dry up."
Gerrard praised the "incredible" job David Moyes has done and says after a testing start the West Ham boss will be "desperate" to beat Villa.
He warned against complacency and says he hopes the same "ingredients" - including a "superb" home support - can be found from the win over Everton.
Gerrard added: “It will be a strong week if we manage to get the result we need."
Ludwig Augustinsson missed the Carabao Cup win over Bolton with a knee injury but was back in training on Friday and is fit to play.