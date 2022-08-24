Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes Everton will accept what he describes as "silly money" from Chelsea for winger Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees are reported to have turned down two offers for the 21-year-old but Edwards expects a deal to be done, especially if Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja are included.

"A month ago I'd have said there is no chance they'd sell," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He was the only bright spark in a dismal season last year and symbolised a happier future.

"Now there's rumour he says he wants to join Chelsea who, quite frankly, are offering silly money for a 21-year-old who had a decent-to-good half season in a struggling team.

"From a business perspective, Everton need to freshen their team so if that means sacrificing Gordon, I think they'll do it."

