Thomas Frank says Brentford might be lured into the transfer market if they find a "hidden gem" but stressed he is happy with his squad.

"We are strong in every position," he said.

"If we find a hidden gem somewhere then, hopefully, we can get the player."

Bees goalkeeper David Raya has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Frank, though, does not feel any of the squad will be distracted by transfer rumours.

He added: "I always expect them to train well and do well for the club.

"David Raya really cares about Brentford and the team so I can't see that him, or anyone else, isn't doing everything they can to make sure we are doing our best."

Another player linked with an exit is Sergi Canos, who Frank stressed was "a Brentford player" and still "an important member of the squad".