Eddie Howe said it was "a difficult decision" to allow Chris Wood to leave Newcastle, but that the offer was too good to turn down.

Howe confirmed the New Zealand striker is having a medical at Nottingham Forest this morning and praised the role he has played in his time with the Magpies.

He said: "He’s been a huge player for us. I have to say he’s been outstanding in every way.

"When we signed him we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team. This season he has been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms of his leadership and positivity when he’s not played.

"I can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision because you have to take into account the player and his wishes but also it’s a very good deal financially for the football club."

Howe said Newcastle are planning to replace Wood before the January transfer window closes.

He said: "We’re hopefully planning to replace him. From my side there was no plan of letting a player go and not replacing him. That would leave us dangerously short of players. But there are no guarantees.

"I don’t think we will replace Chris with another Chris if that makes sense. His type of player I don’t think is in the market. We needed his unique skills this time last year. He was a focal point for us and enabled us to play in a way to take the pressure off players. We aren’t necessarily looking for that type of player but we will see what we can do. It has to be the right player and that is so important in any deal we have to do.

"We would have targets that we would pursue for sure and we will wait and see how those go. It’s important not to have just one and we do have a pool of players that we like so let’s see how we go."