We asked for your thoughts on Leandro Trossard's impending £21m move to Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Max: What disturbs me is the reported fee. It doesn't seem very much in today's market. However, maybe they have squeezed all the juice from the orange again - just look at [Marc] Cucurella! I'd love to know who they have up their sleeve for a new signing.

Chris: A great player who I think has peaked too late in his career and his Brighton contract. His departure is bitter-sweet as he was scoring goals and playing well. However, I never got the feeling he saw Brighton as anything more than a chapter in the story of Leandro Trossard's journey to ultimate greatness. Good luck Tross and thanks for the cash.

Jenny: Not a team player, selfish with the ball. Don't really mind that he's gone and Arteta will get the best out of him I'm sure. But will he like being a sub at Arsenal any more than he does at Brighton?

Frank: There’s clearly more to the Trossard saga than a calf strain. Brighton are built around a team ethos, and individual egos can be very toxic to the team. He is undoubtedly worth more than the fee that Brighton are going to receive, but it makes good business sense to resolve the situation quickly so they can focus on the football.

Joe: Disappointing to see it end this way. On his day he can be a game changer, but has a tendency to disappear over winter. All in all, that fee for a player with 1.5 years left on his contract who wants to leave is good business for all parties.