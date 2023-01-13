Oluwayemi joins Cork City on loan

Goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi has joined Cork City on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The highly-rated England Under-19 international has yet to play for Ange Postecoglou's side, but has featured on the bench and been a fixture for Celtic B in the Lowland League.

