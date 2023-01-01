We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Fulham fans

Chris: Really tough game, so pleased to come out on top. Marco Silva has installed a belief in Fulham, which is great. Fulham just never give up.

Harry: Not a good performance at all, control and passing very poor. Lack of atmosphere at the Cottage didn't help. Ream and Leno were the only Fulham players not to make mistakes throughout the game. Southampton fought hard but thankfully for Fulham lacked attacking threat.

Southampton fans

Matthew: I think we played quite well but turned off for the goals. This can be worked on and the finishing drought can be solved with investments in January. Good run of fixtures can haul us out of the bottom three and give us confidence. Personally I think it's looking up.

Robert: The new manager has had nearly two months with the squad and they look clueless. Other teams must be laughing at us.

Ian: Southampton should bite the bullet and sack Nathan Jones, he is not up to the job. Get a proper premier manager in.

Tony: Sadly it appears we are heading for the Championship unless there is drastic improvement. We just don't have the players and our off-field management - manager and board - is poor. I hope I get proven wrong.