Julen Lopetegui speaking after Wolves exited the Carabao Cup via penalties against Nottingham Forest: "I'm disappointed we lost and didn't get to the semi-finals. We had more chances than Nottingham but it is about the goals. We had chances in the first half and did not take them.

"We scored one goal and had another situation. [Matheus] Nunes went to control it and we have seen the image. Maybe I have to learn about the rules. It was very clear to me but the referee is the only one with the power to say yes or no. It is impossible to see on the TV and say it wasn't - but there was no TV."