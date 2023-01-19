West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa's 30-year-old English striker Danny Ings, with a view to strengthening their forward options as the relegation-threatened side struggle for goals. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Hammers did try to sign England defender Harry Maguire, 29, on loan but their move was rejected by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is keen to keep his club captain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season. (Mail), external

Arsenal are prepared to wait until the summer before going in for West Ham captain Declan Rice, 24. (Sun), external

David Moyes could be a target for Everton to replace manager Frank Lampard, despite the Scot's position at West Ham being under threat, with both clubs in the Premier League relegation zone. (Sun), external

Moyes faces the sack if West Ham lose their Premier League relegation showdown against Everton at London Stadium on Saturday. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column