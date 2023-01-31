As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Crystal Palace still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

John: Palace need a central midfielder (Conor Gallagher), a right-back (Djed Spence) and another striker/winger (Ismaila Sarr). The fact we're not even linked with anyone is a bit worrying. Vieira has done wonders so far but I'm worried that we are not backing him like we should when others around us are strengthening. If we don't then it'll be a long second half of the season.

Joe: Full-backs and midfield are a massive issue for us when trying to progress with this "progressive" style. Gallagher has been mentioned a lot and would be a nice addition, as well as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but both have been getting game time so it might be tough. Loans for both of them and maybe a new striker would be ideal for us.

Matt: 100% we need a striker to help us improve the great approach play we have now developed. I'd like another defensive midfielder and full-back for squad coverage. I think we have all other positions covered quite well.

Ian: I'd just like to see some evidence that the board is backing the manager. No signings to date doesn't look good and we don't want Patrick Vieira becoming disillusioned by the lack of activity. A goalscorer is critical, but anything to show the club want to advance is a must.