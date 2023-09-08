Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

James Ward-Prowse started the season with a match-winning assist for Che Adams as Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday on opening night in the Championship.

A whirlwind move to West Ham followed and he has already demonstrated his enduring quality with three more assists and a fine goal of his own in the Hammers' impressive unbeaten start.

Snubbed by Gareth Southgate for England's World Cup squad last November, he has suffered a similar fate this time, but the 28-year-old does not allow such disappointments to affect him.

You could certainly argue he has staked more of a claim for a midfield spot than at least Kalvin Phillips, Conor Gallagher and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start of this season, but instead he has been overlooked.

Do not expect Hammers fans to mind though as their new assist champion gets a full two weeks to rest up before a gruelling couple of Premier League weekends and the start of their Europa League quest.

Ward-Prowse will be fresh to strut his stuff on the European stage. His talent - and his form - deserves as much.