Analysis: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Fulham can be pleased with the resilience they showed to claim a point against Arsenal.

Andreas Pereira scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far after 57 seconds, leaving the hosts stunned.

After conceding twice in two minutes and having Calvin Bassey sent off with seven minutes to go, Fulham looked to be heading for a familiar defeat against Arsenal, who they have never beaten away from home.

The Cottagers have now finished their last two games with 10 men.

However, Marco Silva's side kept pushing and found an equaliser through Joao Palhinha, highlighting his importance to the side despite being linked with a move away this summer.

Striker Raul Jimenez showed flashes of his former quality with an acrobatic volley which just went over the bar. He will be keen to open his account for his new side, especially now that last season's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Another away trip to defending champions Manchester City will prove a stern test for a Fulham side who have not won since their opening fixture.