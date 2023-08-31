Everton "have to take the positives" but the jury is still out, says former England full-back Stephen Warnock, after the Toffees scored two late goals to beat League Two side Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

New signing Beto came off the bench to score a 73rd-minute equaliser before Arnaut Danjuma bagged the winner two minutes before the end of normal time.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he is reserving judgement on how good their new Portuguese striker is.

"As great as Beto was, I will wait until he plays against better defenders in the Premier League," he said. "Sure, he caused problems, but you would expect that against a League Two team.

"However, you can see how he could be dangerous. He was the bright spark and the one who changed the game. He will be the player Everton fans are talking about."

Fellow summer signing Youssef Chermiti made his first start for Sean Dyche's side but Warnock felt the teenager looked unprepared for the rigours of English football.

"You ask if he looks good enough, and on that display it's a no, but he is young and inexperienced," said Warnock. "Beto has got the experience, and actually I'd be licking my lips at putting him alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they could form a nice partnership."

