Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold to Sky Sports: "Unbelievable, to be honest. It was something very special out there today. You come here with a game plan, you want to control the game, dictate possession and try to kill the atmosphere as quickly as possible. That is normally a huge advantage for them. That went out the window very quickly. We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. But we all pulled together, dug deep and delivered something for the ages.

"One of our best performances since the manager has come in, and we've had some outstanding performances as a team. We'll look back on this game as something very, very special.

"You dig together as a team. It sounds strange but going down to 10 men almost makes you stronger and come closer as a team. You have to run the extra yards, you have to cover the gaps, you can't switch off. We spoke at half-time about the belief that we had and what we wanted to do in this game. You don't neccesarily believe you are going to win the game, but if you stick together you know you're going to get chances.

"The mentality is not to try and score two goals straight away but to stay in the game until the last 10 to 15 minutes, know the opponent will get tired, and you will have a chance. We executed that change of plan excellently, hitting them twice on the counter. The lads that came on were outstanding: Darwin, Harvey, Quansah were all brilliant."