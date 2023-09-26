Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Nothing like a first win of the season to instantly lift the mood.

Saturday’s result at Brentford was as exceptional as it was unexpected. A side devoid of confidence and form, Everton looked totally different to the team that limped to defeat against Arsenal seven days earlier.

Several players produced standout performances, from Abdoulaye Doucoure to Amadou Onana, to Dwight McNeil to James Tarkowski. However, it was a certain young defender who - despite all the gloom of the last few weeks - continued his excellent start to the season.

Jarrad Branthwaite spent last season on loan at PSV with great success. Thirty seven appearances and a Dutch Cup triumph later, he has returned to the club a much more mature and well-rounded centre half.

After the departures of both Conor Coady and Yerry Mina, we all hoped Sean Dyche would put his trust in the youngster. Four consecutive starts and Evertonians are purring. Comparisons to former centre-back John Stones are already being made.

Given his composure on the ball, aerial ability and fantastic recovery pace, it is easy to see why. This is not to suggest he is anywhere near that level just yet, but the signs are certainly promising and comparisons understandable.

At only 21 years of age and with less than two years remaining on his current contract, the club will be eager to tie him down to a much longer deal.

The vultures were already circling in the recent transfer window and will do so again.

Evertonians once sang "Money can’t buy you Stones". We all hope the same to be true for our latest defensive prodigy.

