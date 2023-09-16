Man Utd 1-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "We played a great, great game. We deserved to win, we played well. In the first 15, 20 minutes we suffered a lot because United played in a different way than we prepared for but after that we played a great game.

"I think the game was changed when we kept the ball. In that moment their pressure was strong and to keep the ball helped us to control the game and then we have four attackers who are very fast and very good.

"We have to keep our style when we are losing, when we are wining. We can't forget our DNA because the game can change and it's bad when the result can change our style. We are working to not lose our characteristic, our quality and to score more goals. We scored three but had many chances to score again."

On his experience with Brighton: "I must admit I feel I know I'm very lucky to be this coach for this team. it's like I dream because I am enjoying it a lot, enjoying to watch my team playing, showing their quality. It's an honour, I'm proud."

On the Europa League starting: "Thursday will be a historic day for us, the fans, the club, the owner. We ant to play we and keep in our head the memory from that day."