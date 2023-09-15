Roberto De Zerbi has spoken to the media before Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United on Saturday.

Here's what he had to say:

Evan Ferguson returned to training yesterday, but will be assessed before the game.

New signing Ansu Fati is available for selection, but De Zerbi acknowledged the lack of time he's had to gel with the squad: "I want him to enjoy the game and I want to enjoy his ability. I don't want to put any pressure on him. He has had only had three or four training sessions."

When asked about Fati's best position, De Zerbi said: "He can play number 9, 10 or 11 as well. He's a big talent, but I've only been working with him for a week. If you ask me again in one month, I can be more precise."

The Italian is looking forward to managing at Old Trafford: "It will be an honour for me to coach in this stadium but I don't want to be a tourist there. We want to play in the right way and win."

More on Brighton's opponents: "Manchester United are still a great team, great players and a great manager, one of the best managers in Europe."

The manager says he has a "very important month" ahead: "We start with United and we finish with Liverpool. We play against big teams and we are excited to start playing."

