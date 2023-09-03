Top six 'the ambition' for Ross County

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland

A top-six finish is Ross County's "ambition" this season, says Saturday's Rugby Park match-winner Simon Murray.

The striker headed in the only goal of the game in a victory at Kilmarnock, which leaves them fifth in the table with six points from four games.

"The club did it a couple of seasons ago, but there's no point getting too carried away," Murray told BBC Scotland.

"We just need to keep doing what we’re doing on the training pitch and keep working hard.

"[Rugby Park] is obviously a very tough place to come, so it’s great to come down here and get such a positive performance and give something to the travelling support."