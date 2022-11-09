Barisic makes Croatia's World Cup squad as Colak misses out
Borna Barisic has been named in Croatia's 26-man squad for the World Cup - but there's no place for Rangers team-mate Antonio Colak.
Left-back Barisic is a regular for his country and is poised for a World Cup debut as the Croats look to progress from a group containing Belgium, Canada and Morocco.
Colak won the last of his three caps in July 2021 but his form in his debut season at Rangers - 14 goals in 23 appearances so far - had heightened his hopes.
However, after making the provisional squad of 34 the striker is one of eight players to miss out on the Qatar showpiece.
Zlatko Dalic's men take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly on 16 November before their World Cup opener against Morocco seven days later.