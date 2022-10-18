F﻿ormer Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Liverpool rediscovered their "zest and intensity" to defeat Manchester City on Sunday and challenged Jurgen Klopp's side to use that to "kickstart their season".

M﻿ohamed Salah's well-taken finish edged the Reds past the champions and, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton praised the improvement on display at Anfield.

"﻿They were excellent in the game, especially towards the end of the game," said Sutton. "I think perhaps there was a pride from the Liverpool players not to let people criticise them.

"﻿Their standards have been so high and that's been the issue people have had with them [when they have not hit them].

"﻿It's been a fair criticism to say they have not been at the same level, but they responded against City and showed what a good team they are.

"﻿We've been waiting for a victory or performance to kickstart their season. If this one doesn't, then heaven help them."

E﻿x-City defender Micah Richards also had praise for the way Liverpool tweaked their tactics to exploit their opponents.

"﻿In big games you adapt," he said. "We're used to Liverpool being so high and aggressive, but they dropped off five yards to play on the counter and City played right into the hands."

