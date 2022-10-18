J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Mo Salah is back.

His six-minute hat-trick against Rangers in the Champions League hinted at a revival, but an iconic performance from the 'Egyptian King' versus Manchester City confirmed it.

For the first time this season, Jurgen Klopp chose to play Salah in a central role, from where he could then peel out to the right, rather than being stuck, isolated on the wing all game.

He was exceptional. Salah scored an outrageous winner after controlling Alisson's long punt upfield, but on another day he could've bagged a hat-trick and a few assists to boot - such was his overall offensive contribution.

Salah looked hungry, tenacious and full of skill and trickery. Erling Haaland has left Salah in his wake this season, but we shouldn't forget Liverpool's number 11 has been the best attacker in the country over the past five years.

In fact, at the beginning of last season, he was renowned as the world's best player. His form dropped off after the Africa Cup of Nations, but the signs are there that he's very much now ready to dominate again.

Klopp choosing to play him closer to the opposition goal will only help this.