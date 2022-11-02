'﻿It's like being back at school' - Ferguson on the Italian job

Scotland and Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson is loving life in Italy after swapping Pittodrie for the land of pizza and pasta in the summer.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it so far," the 23-year-old, who has scored in each of Bologna's last two games, told BBC Scotland.

"I'm enjoying living over here, and getting to work under a good manager at a really good club.

"I’m going up a level in terms of football, and it’s a whole life experience. It’s something that I always wanted to do.

"I spoke to Aaron Hickey as well – he spent two years here. I had a nice chat with him, he really developed as a player and kicked on, so that’s something I looked at before I came out here.

“My team-mates find it hard to understand me, so I have to talk slow and proper. They do have an interest in Scottish football. The first thing they ask is about Rangers and Celtic, and the atmosphere at those two clubs. They also know Aberdeen.

“I have two Italian lessons a week – it’s like being back at school, I have homework to do. I’m in a dressing room with loads of Italian boys, so I pick stuff up every day."