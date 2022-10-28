Silva on Tete's return, Willian and facing Everton
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Everton.
Here are the key lines from the Fulham boss:
Kenny Tete is back in the squad after six weeks out.
On Fulham's impressive start to the season, he said: "Some good moments, others to improve. We're here to embrace the challenge."
On being the Premier League's joint-third highest goalscorers, he said: "It's a fantastic number."
He was asked if Fulham are overachieving but said it is too early to look at the table: "There are three points tomorrow and we will fight for it."
Silva said "week by week, much more is coming from" Willian.
On facing his former side, Silva said: "They come here in a good mood but they know they'll play a team in a very good moment as well."
