A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Antony had the weight of the world on his shoulders after completing a blockbuster £85m switch from Ajax in the summer.

His arrival seemed somewhat ill-fated given United’s poor fortune with attacking signings since 2013. However, it hasn’t taken him long to hit the ground running and dispose of that pressure.

The Brazilian has started all six games since joining Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, and his display in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton was the best of his United career to date. By a distance.

Antony found space down the right, before receiving a pinpoint through ball from Anthony Martial and curling a trademark left-footed finish past Jordan Pickford to equalise on 15 minutes.

Following a similar strike on his debut against Arsenal and then his Manchester derby stunner, Antony is the first United player to find the net in each of their opening three Premier League games.

Ten Hag hasn’t been shy in suggesting there is still plenty of improvement to be had, but the 22-year-old’s early success is the latest credit to the Dutchman's recruitment strategy.

Antony looks like a serious player and a piece of the puzzle United have missed for over a decade.